News you can trust since 1837
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Phillip Schofield praises Holly Willoughby amid fallout rumours
Holly Willoughby 'visibly uncomfortable' for Phillip Schofield return
Lidl announces major change affecting all UK stores
Eurovision 2023: Loreen wins, while the UK’s Mae Muller comes 25th
BAFTA TV Awards 2023: Nominations, hosts, and how to watch
Pupil and teachers taken to hospital after ‘disturbance’ at UK school

Cadbury experimenting to create ‘diet chocolate’ alternative - what is it and why will it be healthier

Cadbury bosses claim they are close to creating ‘diet chocolate’ - but what is it and how will it be healthier?

Sam Johnson
By Sam Johnson
Published 15th May 2023, 12:04 BST- 1 min read

Cadbury is getting ready to release a brand new ‘diet chocolate’ bar with 75% less sugar which bosses believe will taste just as good as the original chocolate. US owners of Cadbury, Mondelez, have been experimenting with plant based fibres to create a ‘healthier’ version of chocolate. 

Bosses hope that diet chocolate will become as common as diet soft drinks but admit it doesn’t taste exactly the same just yet. As well as 75% less sugar, a diet chocolate bar would also include significantly less fat. 

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Dirk van de Put, chief executive of Mondelez, the owner of Cadbury, said: “It’s going to be a bit like diet drinks and grow very slowly, but we need to keep it on the market. It’s going to take a while before the consumer really takes to that because it still is not quite exactly the same taste - although it is getting close.”

Mr van de Put also admitted Cadbury needs to do more to offer healthier options to customers. He added: “We have to offer more healthy options, and we’re working hard for that.” 

Most Popular

    Cadbury's are creating a 'diet chocolate' barCadbury's are creating a 'diet chocolate' bar
    Cadbury's are creating a 'diet chocolate' bar
    Hide Ad
    Hide Ad

    The Cadbury boss did however criticise new anti-obesity laws which include a “sugar tax” on soft drinks and banning unhealthy snacks and shop checkouts. He said: “Our view is that regulation or taxation doesn’t really work. I don’t know if it will drive down obesity. I have my doubts.”

    Related topics:CadburyChocolateDrinksObesity