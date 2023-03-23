News you can trust since 1837
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
19 hours ago Train strikes: RMT suspends strikes planned for March 30 and April 1
2 hours ago Google warns users to delete hugely popular app from devices
2 hours ago Tory minister Zac Goldsmith ends decade-long marriage to wife Alice
3 hours ago New characters coming to Casualty - including Bradley Walsh’s son
4 hours ago Busted confirm 15-date reunion tour to celebrate 20th anniversary
5 hours ago Bank of England to raise interest rates in bad news for mortgages

Brooklyn Beckham shows off latest tattoo - a portrait of wife Nicola Peltz’s face

Brooklyn Beckham revealed he has over 20 tattoos dedicated to his wife

Chloe Clarke
By Chloe Clarke
Published 23rd Mar 2023, 12:47 GMT- 1 min read
Brooklyn Beckham’s new tattoo of Nicola Peltz
Brooklyn Beckham’s new tattoo of Nicola Peltz
Brooklyn Beckham’s new tattoo of Nicola Peltz

Brooklyn Beckham – the son of David and Victoria Beckham – has unveiled his newest tattoo. The 24 year old’s new ink is in honour of his wife, Nicola Peltz, 28, after revealing he has over 20 tattoos dedicated to her.

Brooklyn showed off the design in a new interview. Crediting Mark Mahoney as the artist, Brooklyn revealed the new addition – a black-and-white portrait of Nicola. The daughter of American billionaire Nelson Peltz, Nicola is also an actress, having appeared in Transformers: Age of Extinction.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

In the new tattoo, the large portrait shows Nicola posing with her head turned towards her shoulder. The ink sits on the top of Brooklyn’s right arm, with two previous tattoos underneath the image of his wife.

Nicola and Brooklyn got married in April 2022 after three years of dating. In an interview with E! News, Brooklyn revealed he started to get tattoos dedicated to Nicola “pretty soon after [they] started dating”.

Most Popular

    The aspiring chef admitted to finding tattoos “very addictive”. He revealed he is “half covered” in tattoos of Nicola.

    In the interview, Brooklyn said: “I am half covered with stuff of her. I have like over 20 dedicated to her. They’re very addictive, especially when you love someone and just want to cover everywhere.”

    Brooklyn BeckhamAmerican