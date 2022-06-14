British label's summer outfit is very versatile and crease free

Belle Modelle’s new BM branded range offers the ideal mix-and-match packing solution for a stylishly bright summer trip away. Combining key crease-free pieces from the collection, the British label’s lightweight capsule ‘pack’ edit includes:

THE KAFTAN

With a flattering V-neck and featuring a gorgeous abstract print in a vivid colour palette of turquoise, pink and yellow, the Ophelia is this summer’s must-have Kaftan.

Worn loose or pulled in with the drawstring waist to create a more fitted silhouette, it’s the perfect poolside throw-on, lightweight dressing gown – and even looks great teamed with shorts, a jumpsuit or trousers, to create an effortlessly chic boho-vibe,

Sumptuously soft, lightweight, breathable and made from 100 percent viscose, the Ophelia is available in two sizes: 1 (8/14) and 2 (16/22) and costs £69.95.

THE SKIRT

Estelle is a lightweight metallic-look pleated maxi skirt which pairs just as well with sandals and trainers as with an evening heel.

Crease-resistant, it is available in silver or vibrant electric blue and features an eye-catching shimmer and a comfy stretch waistband in a metallic rainbow coloured stripe. It comes in three sizes: 0 (8/10), 1 (12/16) and 2 (18/22) and costs £29.95.

THE TOP

Every summer pack needs a stripe and Belle Modelle’s long-sleeve Gemini Stripe is a real box-ticker. Available in five colours: navy, black, red, dove grey and khaki on white designs, the lightweight top is ideal for travelling in with just the right amount of stretch and comfort to skim, not cling.

Finished with a raw edge neon stitch, it features three small signature neon stars across the rear neckline and is available in four sizes 0 (6/10), 1 (12/14), 2 (16) and 3 (18/20) and costs £24.95.

THE KNIT

Forget the cardigan, Belle Modelle’s fine knit holiday essential is the short sleeve Bellatrix Boxy Knit Jumper.

Perfect on its own or as light layer to add a touch of warmth in the evenings or on colder days, the Bellatrix comes in a series of gorgeous bright colours. Costing £38.95, it’s available in bubble gum pink, baby blue, apple green, tangerine orange, sunshine yellow, or black and comes in two sizes: 1 (8/14) or 2 (16/20) (pictured below)