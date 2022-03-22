There’s nothing quite as satisfying as a freshly cleaned home and as the nation gets ready to start its big old spring clean, analysis of real-time Google data has uncovered Britain’s biggest cleaning conundrums.

From stubborn stains and scuffs to tricky appliances and tips on how to make certain rooms sparkle, Hizero – the world’s first all-in-one bionic hard floor cleaner – examined the most popular search queries via Google Trends to identify which parts of the home Brits struggled to clean the most.

Top top cleaning advice led queries were for:

Washing machines Ovens Carpets Windows Mattresses Toilets Dishwashers TV Screens Walls Patios and blinds

David Watt at Hizero said: “A good old spring clean is a great way to welcome in the new season and freshen up our homes – and is clearly a ritual many of us intend to take part in over the next few weeks.

Whilst cleaning tricky household appliances and getting stubborn stains out in the wash can take a lot of time, effort and elbow grease, we’re glad that the Hizero takes the pressure off and makes it easy to clean hard floors, so that we can spend more time getting out and enjoying Spring.

Hizero is the world's first all-in-one bionic hard floor cleaner. The cordless cleaning solution sweeps, mops, and dries simultaneously.”