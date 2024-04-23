British 'Seagull boy', 9, wins gull screeching competition with uncanny bird impression
Video shows a nine-year-old British boy performing his competition-winning seagull impression.
Cooper Wallace wanted to become “Seagull Boy” after he was bit by the bird. He began doing the impressions after the bite, which happened while he was eating a tuna sandwich. Cooper’s high-pitched shrieks reportedly annoyed those around him at first, however, it wasn’t long before his mum Lauren realised his talent.
“People would start to turn around and look for the seagull”, she told the BBC.
The family were enjoying a day out at a soft play centre when a man, who ‘could not stop laughing’ after overhearing Cooper’s seagull impression, told them about the European gull screeching competition in Belgium. Cooper won the juvenile category of the EC Gull Screeching competition in De Panne, bringing in a score of 92 points out of 100.
