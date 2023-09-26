Big Zuu takes to the streets of London to make people smile

Big Zuu takes to the London streets on a mission to make people smile

The DJ, TV presenter and chef was tasked with spreading positivity by using a variety of smile-inducing tactics - such as giving compliments, taking selfies and performing impromptu rap verses.

Known as the 'Smile Society', Big Zuu led a group of people spreading cheer after research found Brits feel more positive after having a stranger smile at them, being given a compliment, or receiving a nice message from a loved one.

Others feel happier after having a door held open for them, being let out of a junction by a fellow motorist and being offered a seat on public transport, according to the poll of 2,000 people.

It also emerged 81 per cent are more likely to help others when they are feeling positive themselves.

It also emerged 81 per cent are more likely to help others when they are feeling positive themselves.

Smile bigger

Big Zuu is working with belVita, which commissioned the research to launch its ‘Give a Smile, Help Fight Food Poverty’ initiative in partnership with food charity, FareShare, which aims to help those affected by donating up to 100,000 meals.

Big Zuu said: “Leading the Smile Society and being tasked with the mission of spreading positivity has been really important to me.

"In doing so, we’re giving back to others, and taking part in the battle against food insecurity.

“The Give a Smile, Help Fight Food Poverty initiative isn’t just encouraging people to feel more positive in their daily lives - it’s helping some of the more vulnerable people in society, using the power of a smile.

“I hope it inspires us all to be a bit kinder and to use our positive energy for good.”

Give it to the next person

The study, carried out via OnePoll, also found 78 per cent become more positive the more they give back, with 83 per cent believing that performing these types of acts creates a knock-on effect for others.

When feeling this way, a quarter will give by back by donating to charity, 26 per cent will pick up litter and 24 per cent will make someone a hot meal or drink.

Others will hold a door open for someone (59 per cent), offer their seat on public transport (37 per cent) and pay someone a compliment (25 per cent).

Nearly three in 10 (28 per cent) feel more inspired when their mood is boosted, with 84 per cent claiming that receiving a smile from someone brightens their day.

While 77 per cent said that seeing a positive interaction between strangers increases their overall mood.

Amy Lucas, belVita brand manager at Mondelēz International, said: “We believe in the power of positive energy and understand that even the smallest of actions such as smiling at a stranger can make their day ‘that’ much better.

“This has inspired us to use the power of a smile to spread positivity and ultimately helping others in need.

“Many people in the UK experience food insecurity, which is something that we want to change.

“Our mission is to use the power of positivity for a greater good, and through the nation’s smiles, help to fight food poverty by donating meals to FareShare.”