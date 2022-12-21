The nominees for BBC Sports Personality of the Year 2022 have been announced. In a year which saw many significant achievements in the world of sport, a shortlist of six has been confirmed.

Amongst the names is Lioness Beth Mead who helped her side to a memorable triumph in Euro 2022. Mead scored six goals and assisted four times during the tournament - a run which earned her the player of the tournament.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Also on the list is England Men’s Cricket captain Ben Stokes. The County Durham all-rounder has been the Test match captain since the summer and, along with new coach Brendon McCullum, has guided his side to nine victories in their last 10 matches. He was also a key part of the T20 World Cup victory in Australia.

Eve Muirhead, who led the Great Britain Women’s team to the gold medal at the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics, is also amongst the nominees. The gold was her first in what was her fourth games and put her out in front as Scotland’s most decorated curler.

Most Popular

Full list of nominees:

Jessica Gadirova (gymnast)

Beth Mead (footballer)

Eve Muirhead (curling)

Ben Stokes (cricket)

Ronnie O’Sullivan (snooker)

Jake Wightman (athlete)

Advertisement Hide Ad

When is BBC Sports Personality of the Year?

Ben Stokes, the England captain who is hoping to lead his side to an unprecedented 3-0 whitewash on Pakistan soil. Photo by Matthew Lewis/Getty Images.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The ceremony takes place live on BBC One from 6.45pm on Wednesday December 21. It will be broadcast live from MediaCity in Salford, Greater Manchester. Gary Lineker, Clare Balding, Gabby Logan, and Alex Scott will present the show.

Eight time sprinting gold medalist Usain Bolt will be given the Lifetime Achievement Award in Salford. Lionel Messi will also receive the World Star of the Year award. Other awards including Unsung Hero and Team and Coach of the Year will be announced on the night.

Advertisement Hide Ad