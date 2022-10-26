Halloween is just around the corner, and the spooky season is well underway. There are many other ways people celebrate Halloween such as dressing up in scary costumes, and trick or treating, where people knock on doors in the hope of bagging sweet treats.

However, one of the best ways to celebrate Halloween is with a scary movie marathon. Whether you’re with friends or by yourself it’s time to pop the popcorn and get into the spooky spirit with your favourite scary movie.

Lucky for you, BBC iPlayer has a great variety of Halloween-esque movies to get you in the spooky spirit this year. There are a tonne of different movies including the scariest movies like Poltergeist from 1982 or something to watch with the younger generation such as Coraline from 2009.

So, what Halloween films are available on BBC iPlayer? Here’s a full list of the movies available for free.

Most Popular

How to watch BBC iPlayer

BBC iPlayer can be accessed via many platforms such as your phone, tablet, computer and most TV’s. You can find the movies on the horror page of the BBC iPlayer website or app on any device. You’ll need to make sure you’ve got a BBC account. If not, you can sign up for one for free at the BBC website .

Full list of horror movies available on BBC iPlayer

Advertisement Hide Ad

Scare yourself silly with this selection of spooky movies: