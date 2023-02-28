Findings from a new VoucherCodes.co.uk report have revealed that on average, UK households will spend almost £2,000 on holidays this year. This comes as British Airways announced a return to profit.

The report delved into all travel expenses, such as how many Brits will spend the same amount of money on holidays this year as they did in 2022, how many people will take a staycation and more.

The average household in the UK is expected to spend £1,850.80 on travel this year, equating to £943.40 per person. As well as that, two-thirds, or 66 percent of Brits will match what they spent on holidays last year or spend more.

Websites such as VoucherCodes have seen a huge 81% rise in traffic for travel brands over the last month versus the same period last year. With travelling abroad seemingly easier after the pandemic, only 32 percent of Brits plan to do a staycation in 2023.

Anita Naik, Savings Expert at VoucherCodes.co.uk comments, “Holidays are a great way to relax, enjoy time with family and friends, and make lasting memories. With household budgets being squeezed, it’s interesting that our 2023 Spending and Saving Report found many Brits are saving what disposable income they do have for a holiday.

“However, as we all know, holidays aren’t cheap so before you book your perfect getaway there’s a few simple tricks you can use to keep costs down. Firstly, sign up to sales alerts from your favourite travel companies so you’re the first to hear about any offers or price drops.

We are expected to spend more on holidays abroad this year