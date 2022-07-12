Astonish unveils game-changing cleaning paste

Astonish’s new cleaning paste ‘The Good One’ is set to revolutionise the way we clean. The multi-use paste can be used on both gentle and stubborn tasks. (pictured below)

Safe and sustainable

‘The Good One’ is pet friendly and safe for all of the family to use. It is also good for the environment.

The packaging is infinitely recyclable. In fact, a cleaning paste being sold in a metal container is a first step to break boundaries and challenge the cleaning industry.

‘The Good One’ has also been certified by the Vegan Society and Cruelty Free International, so users can have peace of mind that they are buying a product that cares.

A small quantity of paste with warm water and little effort is all it takes for a no-compromise clean. The dependable formula of minimal tailored ingredients works rapidly and effectively on big and small tasks, making this a one stop shop for a trustworthy household cleaning product.

Backed by 50 years of cleaning innovation and heritage, Astonish is changing the game once more.