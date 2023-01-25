More people are abandoning their central heating to find a cheaper alternative in the market amid the rising energy costs that are hurting their wallet. And now, a portable heater from Argos looks like it ticks all boxes as it receives rave reviews from customers praising its efficiency.

With a price tag of £32, Argos’ Challenge 2kW Ceramic Fan Heater may look less powerful compared to other more established brands in the market, but its performance should not be underestimated. According to shoppers, the heater heats up a room almost instantly and blasts out heat.

Argos also claims that it only costs 40p an hour to run, which makes it a more popular choice among shoppers as freezing temperatures continue to grip the nation . Hundreds of customers have left five-star reviews on the product’s page, with many praising how well and quickly it can heat their home without burning a hole in their pocket.

One customer, who rated it five out of five for its performance and design, said: “I bought the heater a couple of days ago, so have not had an electric bill yet. I don’t know how economic it is but it heats a big room in about one minute. I’ve turned the gas central heating off now.”

Another customer also gave a five-star rating for its performance and design: She said: “This little heater really gives out some heat! My daughter bought one when her heating wasn’t working and it heats a small bedroom up really quickly.

“So we bought ours to use in the work shed and again it really does the job well. Its compact size is perfect as it takes up no space at all. It has a great safety feature and cuts off if knocked over or moved.”

A customer bought the heater as a boost to his central heating, which he said, “works wonderfully.” He added: It’s quiet enough so it’s not to disturb me watching TV and the three heat settings mean I can have it on the low power mode for continuous use, or a higher power mode to get the room toasty warm quickly. It’s so compact, and could be used in any room. It also has a tilt button underneath, meaning it shuts off the power if knocked over.”

The product is still available on Argos’ website .

