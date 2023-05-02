Apple has issued an important Rapid Security Responses update to its iOS systems. The update will deliver security improvements across iPhone, iPad and Mac devices.

The Rapid Security Responses will deliver security improvements between software updates. It will also be used to mitigate some security issues quicker including issues that have been reported or exploited.

Rapid Security Responses require iOS 16.4.1 or later, iPadOS 16.4.1 or later or MacOS Ventura 13.3.1 or later. Apple users should have the Rapid Security Responses applied automatically and some devices may prompt you to restart your device.

When a Rapid Security Response has been applied, a letter will appear after the software update version number, for example: macOS 13.3.1 (a). If users choose to turn off the setting or not apply Rapid Security Responses when they’re available, devices will receive relevant fixes or mitigations when they’re included in subsequent software updates.

If you need to check for the Rapid Security Responses on your device here’s how to find it:

For iPhone or iPad users:

Go to Settings > General > Software Update > Automatic Updates, then check the ‘Security Responses & System Files’ is turned on

For Mac users: