Ant & Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway has confirmed its star-studded line-up for the new series and it even features some BBC presenters. The Geordie duo are set to make their triumphant return to ITV in a number of hilarious one-and-a-half-hour episodes later this month.

Bosses have gone all out to ensure they have nabbed some renowned celebrities to bring more eyes to the popular game show. Major names include Strictly Come Dancing’s Claudia Winkleman, This Morning presenter Alison Hammond, X Factor alumni Rylan Clarke, former Big Brother host Davina McCall and many more.

A number of laugh-out-loud fan-favourite segments of the show are scheduled for the new series, such as their iconic undercover and I’m A Celebrity Get Out Of My Ear skits and many more. Viewers will also get to see the Singalong Live and End of the Show Show which is known to boast some famous faces over the years.

Even though most aspects of Ant & Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway seem to be remaining the same, there is one major change. There will be a massive audience giveaway of luxury prizes that will be revealed live during the first episode.

Ant & Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway will return to ITV in just over a week’s time. The first episode will broadcast on Saturday, February 25 and will also be made available via on-demand streaming service ITVX.

Ant & Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway full line-up

