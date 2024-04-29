Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Amy Winehouse fans have descended on Camden after the release of the new biopic ‘Back to Black’.

The London borough, where the late singer lived from 2003, serves as a backdrop to many of the scenes in the film - which has received mixed reviews.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Keep up with the latest new videos with the Shots! Newsletter. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Student Maddy Gower said: “There was a part where she says, ‘I just want to be known for what I do’ but they just showed the drugs. Amy is so unique, and I think the actress [Marisa Abela] did a very good job."

The Flamin’ Eight Tattoo Studio was used as a filming location.

Naresh Bhana, 56, who has been working at the shop for 22 years said: “They came in and redecorated completely. It was kind of weird seeing the movie the other day knowing that it was our studio. In the trailer they showed the front of our shop, so that was really cool.

“Amy used to come here back in the day. We met her a couple of times in passing. We love her music. She is an integral part of Camden.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad