Universal is set to serve up a new American Pie film.

The fourth instalment of the franchise will be written by screenwriter and actor Sujata Day, who confirmed the news on her Instagram .

The Insecure star posted: “Obsessed with raunchy comedies and American Pie is one of my all time faves! So excited to be working on this movie.”

Director Jon Hurwitz, Eugene Levy, Jennifer Coolidge, director Hayden Schlossberg, Seann William Scott, Chris Klein, Mena Suvari and Jason Biggs attend “American Pie: Reunion”.

According to the Hollywood Reporter , Sujata will develop a ‘fresh take’ on the original flick, which was a box office hit in 1999.

New American Pie film - plot and cast

Details regarding the plot and release date of the new American Pie film have not yet been shared.

It is also not yet clear whether the original cast members, including Jason Biggs, Alyson Hannigan and Seann William Scott, will be reprising their roles.

What is American Pie?

American Pie is a coming-of-age comedy that came out in 1999, directed and co-produced by Paul Weitz in his directorial debut and written by Adam Herz.

It was the first film in the series and starred an ensemble cast including Hason Biggs, Chris Klein, Alyson Hannigon, Natasha Lyonne, Tara Reid, Seann William Scott, Eugene Levy and Jennifer Coolidge.

The plot centres around five classmates Jim, Kevin, Oz, Finch and Stifler who attend East Great Falls High and make a pact to lose their virginity before their graduation - leading to some very awkward moments.

The movie was a box office hit back in the late 90s and three sequels followed: American Pie 2 in 2001, American Wedding in 2003 and American Reunion in 2012.

Who is Sujata Day?

Sujata Day is an American actress and screenwriter.

The 38-year-old rose to fame thanks to her roles as CeeCee in the Issa Rae web series, the Misadventures of Awkward Black Girl and Sarah in Insecure.

Sujata made her directorial debut with the 2020 comedy-drama, Definition Please.