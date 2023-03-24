News you can trust since 1837
Amazon Luna: Cloud gaming service launched in the UK - available now to Prime members

Dubbed the gaming equivalent of ‘Netflix’ - Amazon Luna has launched in the UK and is available now to Prime members

Will Millar
By Will Millar
Published 24th Mar 2023, 11:45 GMT- 1 min read

Gaming buffs will be overjoyed to find out that Amazon’s cloud gaming service, Amazon Luna, is now available in the UK. The service - which is being dubbed the gaming equivalent of ‘Netflix’ was launched in the US in October 2020.

Starting today, Amazon Luna is available to customers in the UK, Canada and Germany as well as the U.S. The company offers a variety of game libraries including a small selection to those who already pay their monthly Prime subscription.

Customers who want to access more of what the service has to offer can subscribe to bundles Amazon is calling “Channels.” One of the options is Amazon Luna Plus, which costs £8.99 and gives you access to games such as Devil May Cry 5, Metro Exodus, and Resident Evil 2.

Another option is Ubisoft Plus, priced at a more expensive £14.99 per month. However, this comes with an extensive gaming library of new releases and premium editions.

    Users of the service won’t need to splash out for a Luna console but can purchase an official Luna Wireless Controller if desired. However, this isn’t necessary as some third-party controllers may already be compatible with the service.

    The cloud gaming service is yet to take the industry by storm but is being poised as an apt replacement for the recently defunct Google Stadia.

