Aldi has launched a new limited edition chocolate liqueur which the retailer has claimed ‘tastes exactly like Nutella’. Aldi has added the new Ballycastle Hazelnut Chocolate Cream Liqueur to its Country Creams range and it costs just £7.49 a bottle.

Aldi has said the drink provides a rich taste of chocolate and toasted hazelnuts and offers an alcoholic twist on the much-loved popular Italian spreads, Nutella and Nutoka. It has been described ‘a smooth and velvety blend of double cream, chocolate and hazelnut’ and is best served neat with ice, or as part of a creamy indulgent cocktail.

The chocolatey tipple is the latest addition to the supermarket’s award-winning Ballycastle range, which has scooped a series of awards.

Aldi’s Specially Selected Irish Cream (£7.99, 70cl) landed a ‘Great Value’ accolade in the 2022 prestigious Which?[1] ‘Irish Cream Liqueur’ taste test, whilst the Ballycastle White Chocolate Cream (£7.49, 70cl) and the Ballycastle Chocolate, Caramel and Hazelnut Cream (£7.49, 70cl) BOTH won medals at this year’s International Wine and Spirits Competition (IWSC).

