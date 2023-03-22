News you can trust since 1837
Patrick Hollis
By Patrick Hollis
Published 22nd Mar 2023, 15:35 GMT- 1 min read

Iconic actor and star of Mary Poppins and Chitty Chitty Bang Bang, Dick Van Dyke, has reportedly been involved in a car crash. The incident took place in Miami, Florida.

Mr Van Dyke was behind the wheel when he allegedly lost control of his vehicle. The 97-year-old sustained a bloody nose but, according to TMZ, was not taken to hospital.

The incident comes just weeks after the actor’s appearance on the US version of The Masked Singer. He was most recently back on the big screen making appearances in Jim Carrey’s comedy-drama Kidding as well as the Mary Poppins sequel, Mary Poppins Returns.

