Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Acting star Derek Siow and professional wrestler Rishi Ghosh on their journey from wrestling ring to the big screen

Watch the full episode on Shots! TV Acting star Derek Siow is most known for his roles in feature films Angel Has Fallen, All The Old Knives, Zero Dark Thirty and Brad Pitt’s War Machine. After 14 years in the business, he’s decided to step it up a notch. Derek met professional wrestler Rishi Ghosh on a movie set years ago. As a long time wrestling fan, Derek instantly hit it off with Rishi as they bonded over their shared interest - soon their new passion project was born.

Rishi Ghosh said: “Our pathways have led to this point and now we’re using both our passions, acting and wrestling, to produce this wrestling feature film." Watch the new episode on Shots TV Or tune in on Freeview channel 276 at 1pm on Saturday, March 30.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bankrupt Birmingham: The story behind Europe's biggest council financial crisis

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The largest local authority in Europe has gone bust and its citizens are being landed with enormous tax rises. This comes less than two years after Birmingham wowed the world while hosting the Commonwealth Games. Cllr John Cotton, Birmingham City Council Leader said: “We’ve got to restore this council to financial stability, that involves taking £300 million in cuts over the next two years. This is a reflection of the fact that we are now in an incredibly difficult financial position.” Watch the new episode on Shots! TV Or tune in on Freeview channel 276 at 9:40pm on Sunday, March 31.

Britain's best up-and-coming areas

The Sunday Times ‘Best Places to Live 2023’ named Liverpool as one of the best places to live in the country. Experts chose Toxteth as an affordable area to reside, praising the neighbourhood for its cultural and community vibe. Temple Mead in Bristol is being re-developed by its city council. Temple Quarter will become a world class gateway to the region, coupled with mixed use communities to benefit new and existing residents. The project will see the area to become a blueprint for sustainable and inclusive city regeneration.