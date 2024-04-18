Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Emergency 999 call audio reveals how members of the public detained a man after he stabbed his then-partner in the street.

Arif Ahmet Alidov, 51, attended his partner’s workplace and pulled her by her hair to try and drag her off the premises in July 2022. Police say Alidov made threats to kill her over the phone and said that he would make sure that her body would not be found if he did. He fled to Bulgaria a day after the threats were made and took his partner’s passport with him.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Keep up with the latest new videos with the Shots! Newsletter. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In August 2022, the victim received a message from a phone number belonging to one of Alidov’s relatives stating that they would meet her to return the passport to her. When she arrived, Alidov was there instead. He beat her, strangled her and threatened to kill her.

The victim met Alidov again in an attempt to get her passport back. Alidov punched her, causing her to fall to the floor, and stabbed her several times.

Police were called to the scene by members of the public. Alidov had been restrained by the public when officers arrived. He was arrested and taken into custody.

Arif Ahmet Alidov stabbed his partner in the street.

The victim was supported by an off-duty nurse who stayed with her until an ambulance arrived. She received life-saving treatment at the hospital and was later discharged.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad