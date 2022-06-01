70,000 free drinks are up for grabs this summer

Festival of Sport

Pub goers can win free drinks, concert tickets and more this summer by downloading the Season Ticket App and playing the new Festival of Sport game (pictured below)

Festival of Sport players will also be guaranteed a huge 10% off selected drinks throughout the summer.

The giveaways is launching in participating pubs as part of the leading pub company and brewer's Festival of Sport celebration which will run throughout summer.

Punters will be able to enjoy many sports at Greene King pubs this summer. This includes football, rugby, tennis and many more.

In the Festival of Sport game, players will be rewarded for collecting cards relating to each sport-with three cards per sport.

Once three cards have been collected, lucky players can win festival tickets. They can also win merchandise and TVs.

Other prizes include Wembley Stadium tours, tickets to the Premiership Rugby final, tickets to The Hundred, a range of free drinks available at Greene King and so much more.

Customers will be entitled to three rolls of the dice a day, depending on how many drinks they buy through the Season Ticket app.

Chris Conchie, Head of Marketing for Greene King sport said: “Our Season Ticket app is a fantastic way for customers to be guaranteed discounts on drinks this summer.