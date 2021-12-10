500,000 people ‘going’ to spoof Downing Street Christmas rave

Downing Street has repeatedly denied Christmas parties took place in No.10 in December 2020 (image: Getty Images)

Almost 500,000 people are ‘going’ to a spoof rave party at Downing Street on Christmas Eve.

The event was set up on Facebook by Scottish DJ, Jon Mancini, as a response to the controversy concerning an alleged Christmas party in Downing Street on December 18, 2020.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has ordered an investigation into the incident and should it be established that a party did take place it would mean Downing Street staff broke Covid-19 rules.

It didn’t take long for the spoof rave party to go viral on social media.

More than 1.1 million have responded to the event with almost 500,000 people committed to ‘going’.

With tongue well and truly in cheek, Mancini confirmed the headline event would be “Boris Johnson & Chums”.

“No social distancing required,” reads the event on Jon Mancini’s Facebook page.

“Bring who you like.

“Bring your own nibbles and drink.

“** Disclaimer**Please note this event is not real and all just for humour and poking fun at the powers that be.”

Thousands of people across the UK have responded to the spoof concert.

“This is the best thing that has happened this year,” said one woman from London.

“The feed on your event is simply hilarious… good on you mate, you’re my new hero,” she added.