easyJet has announced that there may be travel disruptions this weekend for some of its customers after air traffic controllers in Italy announced they would be going on strike. The walkout will last 24 hours starting Friday October 21, 2022.

The strikes in Italy will affect 200 flights to destinations including Rome and Milan , with state owned airline ITA confirming that 13 direct flights between London and Italian destinations have been cancelled. The strikes, much like those about to take place again by RMT in the UK, are based around a pay dispute.

"We have been informed of national strike action in Italy on Friday, October 21, which will affect air traffic control and ground handling services. Like most airlines operating to and from Italy, we may see some disruption to our flying programme on this date,” easyJet said in their statement regarding the matter.

“We advise customers travelling to, from or within Italy on Friday, October 21 to allow additional time to travel to and from the airport and to check the status of their flights on our Flight Tracker,” they continued, while the airline has yet to confirm all the flights impacted by the wave of industrial action in Italy.

What happens if my flight is affected?

easyJet has advised customers that they are working to ensure anyone affected by the industrial action in Italy will be moved to other flights and will be given warning in advance. As mentioned in their statement, they have also advised travellers to check the status of their flights with the easyJet flight tracker .

easyJet also recommends transferring your booking to a later time/date free of charge or seeking a refund on the Manage Bookings section on the top panel of the easyJet website . Other airline companies will inform their customers if their flights are cancelled ahead of the scheduled date of departure via email or text.