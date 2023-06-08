Firearms police continue searching Morecambe house after man arrested
Police are still searching a house in Morecambe after they attended the scene yesterday (Wednesday) evening.
By Michelle Blade
Published 8th Jun 2023, 15:19 BST- 1 min read
Updated 8th Jun 2023, 15:19 BST
Police said the search of an address in Beaufort Road, Morecambe started yesterday and continued today.
Eyewitnesses said armed police and a large number of police vehicles were at the scene yesterday.
Police said a 30-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of possession of a firearm and is currently in custody.
Police refused to comment on any items found.