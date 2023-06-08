News you can trust since 1837
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
undefined
Nadine Dorries to stand down as MP with immediate effect
Teenager who collapsed in playground died of natural causes
Heat-health alert extended as hot weather expected to last days
Labour shadow minister Bambos Charalambous suspended
Three people hospitalised after boy, 16 arrested at private school

Firearms police continue searching Morecambe house after man arrested

Police are still searching a house in Morecambe after they attended the scene yesterday (Wednesday) evening.
By Michelle Blade
Published 8th Jun 2023, 15:19 BST- 1 min read
Updated 8th Jun 2023, 15:19 BST

Police said the search of an address in Beaufort Road, Morecambe started yesterday and continued today.

Eyewitnesses said armed police and a large number of police vehicles were at the scene yesterday.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Police said a 30-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of possession of a firearm and is currently in custody.

Police are still searching a house on Beaufort Road in Morecambe after a man was arrested on suspicion of possession of a firearm. Picture from Google Street View.Police are still searching a house on Beaufort Road in Morecambe after a man was arrested on suspicion of possession of a firearm. Picture from Google Street View.
Police are still searching a house on Beaufort Road in Morecambe after a man was arrested on suspicion of possession of a firearm. Picture from Google Street View.
Most Popular

Police refused to comment on any items found.