‘Dangerous’ steps to be replaced at popular beauty spot near Lancaster

Work will begin next week to replace steps at a popular beauty spot near to Scorton.
By Michelle Blade
Published 8th Jun 2023, 10:47 BST- 1 min read
Updated 8th Jun 2023, 10:47 BST

The footpath at the Higher Lane access on the eastern side of Nicky Nook hill, which has stunning views from the top of the walk, will be closed from Monday, June 12 for around one week.

Repairs at the site, which is a popular destination for walkers, will include reinstating eroding steps before they become dangerous to visitors.

While the site will remain open, this means that only the steeper path will remain open to visitors.

County Councillor Shaun Turner, Cabinet Member for Environment and Climate Change, said: "We have been keen to do repair works here for some time as the current steps have eroded, resulting in larger drop-offs than we would like and some visitors have started to walk around some steps, causing further damage to the area.

"This work will ensure that somewhere so beautiful remains accessible and safe for everyone who wants to visit."

