YOUR WORKPLACE: Social Link Up

Social Link Up have been working in the digital sector for more than 10 years. They are a family-run business that offers a personalised service to all of their clients no matter the size of the business.

Following their recent expansion, they have moved premises and are now based in Commerce House, Northgate, alongside the Chamber of Commerce, Asseca, RFM Accountants and The Visitor & Guardian.

Starting as a small team, they have continued to grow by offering unrivalled customer service and high-quality products.

They offer a wide range of digital services including website design, web development,e-commerce solutions, search engine optimisation, social media management and much more.

Their focus is on helping small to medium sized businesses improve their online presence by offering digital solutions at affordable prices.

Visit www.sociallinkup.co.uk for more information.