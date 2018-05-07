YOUR WORKPLACE: SCS Logistics

The drivers and office staff at SCS Logistics in Heysham get off to an early start each day providing freight distribution, through the Pallet Network, to customers in the UK, Europe, Ireland and the Isle of Man.

Managing director Sandra Cottam-Shea is quite a rare breed as a woman owner of a specialist haulage company, and she proudly contributes to local business as one of two female non-executive directors of the Lancaster and District Chamber of Commerce. The company and staff also wear their badge as one of the top best independent hauliers in the UK with huge pride.

Since Sandra took over the business seven years ago, they have earned some very impressive credentials, having travelled over 4 million miles, moving nearly 250,000 pallets for more than 9,000 happy customers.

However, perhaps most impressive, is that they reckon to have drunk more than 12,000 cups of tea. It’s clearly thirsty work making sure that pressing deadlines are met and deliveries are made on time.

They care about quality and the community and are proud to support CancerCare in Lancaster with fundraising.