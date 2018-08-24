YOUR WORKPLACE: Scott & Wilkinson chartered accountants

Scott & Wilkinson is one of the longest-established independent accountancy practices in the Lancaster and Morecambe area.

The firm’s origins date back to 1918, although it was not until 1968, when two local firms merged, that they became Scott & Wilkinson.

This new firm was originally situated on upper Church Street, Lancaster, but by 1995 the firm had outgrown these offices and decided to move to its present location in Dalton Square, where there are now nearly 50 members of staff.

Scott & Wilkinson are committed to giving a personal service to all their clients and ensure that they have direct access to partners.

To assist in achieving this aim, the firm maintains a partner client ratio which is considerably higher than is typical in the profession.

Along with a dedicated team of managers and staff, this allows the partners to become more involved in their client’s affairs and attain a greater understanding of their business and personal needs. This policy has resulted in the majority of new work being referred by existing clients.

Whilst delivering a first class client service, the firm remains committed to delivering value for money and routinely finds its fees are very competitive.

The firm has many clients in the local community and services businesses, small and large, across many sectors. In particular, the firm acts for a considerable number of clients in the charity, retail, professional, farming and rural businesses, healthcare, holiday and residential parks, leisure and tourism, motor trade, manufacturing, technology, building and haulage sectors including a range of owner managed businesses.

The firm remains committed to looking after its clients and is consistently investing in its staff and technical resources so that it can continue to maintain and improve the range and quality of services it offers.