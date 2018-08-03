YOUR WORKPLACE: Nublue

Nublue is a north west-based ecommerce agency and managed hosting provider, specialising in Magento.

They work with serious retailers to help build great ecommerce experiences, increase online conversions and optimise Magento platforms.

Established in 2005 by local brothers Michael and Tom Ashworth, Nublue’s headquarters are in Lancaster, with a second office in Manchester which was opened following expansion at the start of 2018.

As a Magento Professional Solutions Partner, its certified hosting team, developers and solution specialists work with retailers such as FTSE 250 company SIG PLC, online jewellery retailer The Jewel Hut and groundbreaking footwear pioneers inov-8.

Nublue continues to invest in upskilling its workforce with members of its 48 strong team achieving success with a range of qualifications over recent years, including Magento 2 certifications, Linux hosting accreditations and accountancy certifications.

As employers, they champion internal training and peer to peer mentorship to help boost industry knowledge and skills.

Their extensive training and development program includes industry recognised training and qualifications and a structured individualised personal development plan to assist the ambitions of their growing team.

Managing director Michael Ashworth said: “I am proud of the way our team is growing and developing. Nublue aims to be the premiere ecommerce solutions agency in the north west for both our clients and our employees.”