YOUR WORKPLACE: Ludus Dance

The Ludus Dance team is based at the Assembly Rooms in King Street.

Ludus Dance has been creating positive experiences through dance for more than 40 years.

As Lancashire’s leading dance development charity, the team provides wide ranging creative projects, working in schools and communities with children and young people, to support health and wellbeing, especially where there is socio-economic deprivation.

Ludus Dance professionals run a weekly studio programme, from Space Babies, to Ballet Tots and Stage Dance, young people’s street crew, and adult tap, ballet, jive and contemporary.

The team promotes learning, fun and a welcoming environment through high quality dance classes that are suitable for all abilities.

As well as providing opportunities to participate in, create and watch dance, the team makes a key contribution to the arts in Lancaster, taking part in Light Up Lancaster each year, and running the Lancashire Youth Dance Festival for 10 years, now called BIG UP North, with The Dukes.

They also give support to young people and artists who are setting out to develop a career in dance.

Each year, they recruit talented and passionate young people aged 14 to 21 for 12 months’ experience with their flagship Ludus Youth Dance Company.