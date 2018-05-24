YOUR WORKPLACE: Johnsons Apparelmaster

The Johnsons Apparelmaster team at Lansil Way take great pride in making sure that their customers’ workwear presents a great image by being clean, safe and in tip-top condition.

They collect and launder more than 60,000 garments weekly for businesses across different industries such as food, manufacturing, retail, and the motor trade.

And it doesn’t stop there. Alongside the workwear business, they also provide their customers with a range of hygiene services, including roller towels, linen and dustmats, to stop grime and water being trailed indoors, cleaning around 1,200 of these per week.

The team of around 85 staff is made up of laundry operators, drivers and an administrative support team and prides itself on building a positive reputation through many years of collective experience. And they have the trophies to prove it, having won awards for excellent customer service.

The laundry was severely flooded during Storm Desmond in 2015, but the team valiantly kept up its support and service for local customers by travelling daily to the company’s Manchester plant.

After nearly nine months, and the installation of new washers, tunnel driers, folders and rail systems, the staff were able to return to their completely refurbished new laundry.