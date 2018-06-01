YOUR WORKPLACE: Hest Bank Dental Care

Hest Bank Dental Care was opened as an independent dental practice in 2001 by dentists Kate Lamb and her husband Mike Jones, with the aim of providing the local community with the same quality treatment and customer service they’d want for a member of their family.

Now with more than 15 team members, who use the latest developments in dental practice and equipment to offer treatments from general dentistry and teeth straightening, to dental implants and cosmetic dentistry, the business has gone from strength to strength.

Kate said: “Mike and I set up the practice because we wanted the experience of going to the dentist to be what we would expect for our own daughters. We want to do everything we can to banish feelings of dread when it comes to visiting the dentist and that means offering the best care, a holistic view of a customer’s oral health and really friendly, professional staff who will consult with them every step of the way. And it works, as they’re happy to come back to us time and time again.”

The business has even been shortlisted for awards in recognition of its excellent customer service - most recently as a finalist at the Red Rose Awards 2018.

Kate added: “We believe we’re different from other dentists - we go the extra mile to find a solution to meet our customers needs so they can carry on life in a healthy, happy and confident way, through great dental and whole body health.”