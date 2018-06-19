YOUR WORKPLACE: Harrison Pitt Architects

Harrison Pitt Architects is a 13-strong architectural practice based in Castle Hill, Lancaster.

The practice was formed in 1979 and has evolved over the years to become a specialist in a number of sectors including leisure and tourism, manufacturing buildings, education and housing.

Its completed projects range from the stunning ‘Another Place, The Lake’ hotel on the shores of Ullswater, to the UK’s largest egg-packing factory at Standlake in Oxfordshire.

Director Zoe Hooton said: “We work on projects all over the UK, including many on our own doorstep here in Lancaster. We’re passionate about the city and want to work with others to promote good design and create great buildings.”

Richard Wooldridge, also a director, added: “I’m really proud of the team we have here. It gives you such a buzz when you’re driving through the area and you see buildings that you’ve designed helping to employ, educate and entertain people.”

Architect Hayley Dufton said: “It’s a really diverse job. You can be working on a large hotel extension and then the next job is a church restoration project. Plus, we can see Lancaster Castle from our office window, so it’s a pretty inspiring place to work from too.”