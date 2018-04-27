YOUR WORKPLACE: Black Bear Computers

The staff at Black Bear Computers, IT Solutions and Gaming brand pride themselves on being friendly, as well as knowledgeable and highly trained to support their customers’ IT needs.

The staff at Black Bear Computers, IT Solutions and Gaming brand pride themselves on being friendly, as well as knowledgeable and highly trained to support their customers’ IT needs.

You can drop into the shop on 2 Norfolk Street in Skerton to see them (you will probably know where this is already by the giant inflatable snowman that appears outside every year at Christmas) to buy, or for support with, your laptops, desktops ,tablets, printers, software accessories and gaming equipment and merchandise.

They’re not scary but, like their mascot Benji, are cuddly bears. They won’t frighten you with computer jargon but will speak to you in language you can easily understand, remaining true to the shop’s nine-year tradition of old fashioned family values and customer care.

Last year, the team were proud to be finalists in the Bay Radio Bay Living Awards Customer Care Champions.

And when Storm Desmond hit Lancaster, the Black Bear IT Solutions team proved local heroes by working round the clock to help local businesses get back up and running within hours.

The Black Bear team also love to get behind a good cause in local schools, arts organisations and charities.