YOUR WORKPLACE: Ascentis

Ascentis is an educational charity based in Lancaster.

Formerly Open College North West, it became Ascentis in 2009.

It is unique in that it is an awarding organisation, Access Validating Agency and also provider of IDL dyslexia intervention software for schools.

Ascentis currently employs 72 members of staff at its head office on Lancaster Business Park, and a further 95 home workers based across the UK from Glencoe down to St Austell.

The workforce is made up of a wide range of skills and departments, such as Product Development, Quality Assurance, Finance & Estates, HR, Sales & Marketing, IT and Operations.

The main business is developing qualification for adults and young people to help them achieve their full potential.

The ‘widening participation’ agenda is at the heart of everything they do, and they are very excited this year to be launching an IDL Numeracy software for schools for those pupils with dyscalculia.

They are also the largest Access Validating Agency in England and Wales, helping around 6,500 adults go to university every year.