New promenade wall, pets in hot weather, mining memorabilia, childhood obesity, end of life care

Readers’ letters, August 21

I just wanted to write and congratulate and say thank you to the workmen who have provided us with a stunning new wall along the prom at Morecambe.

They have worked through every weather condition that has been thrown at them including the beautiful heatwave we have all enjoyed recently.

VolkerBrooks has been so organised and professional that the disruption during the work has been kept to a minimum and safety has been paramount.

I hope you all feel a sense of pride in the work that you have done.

On behalf of all Morecambe residents a huge thank you – you have made our town look reet posh.

Catherine Pilling, Address supplied

Pets in cars

This summer’s heatwave has lifted my spirits, so hot that I could probably fry an egg on my head!

But it’s no fun for dogs left baking in hot cars, it’s dangerous and if left too long could kill them. A car can become as hot as an oven and leaving a window open or parking in the shade doesn’t make much difference either.

Most offenders get off with a warning because, under the 2006 Animal Welfare Act, a dog has to die or be taken ill before action can be taken.

The law needs strengthening and should also introduce signposts in car parks to help dog owners from breaking the law.

John Appleyard, Address supplied

Mining memorabilia

I was a miner for more than 30 years and am now retired. By way of a hobby I started collecting colliery checks or tokens.

These are brass discs embossed with the colliery name. Are there any fellow ex-miners out there who could please help me obtain any checks from any now closed pits?

W Bennett, 5 Edinburgh Avenue, Bolton-upon-Dearne, Rotherham, South Yorkshire S63 8DS

Childhood obesity

Shocking obesity figures confirm the need for government and schools to encourage more active lifestyles. The number of children leaving primary school severely obese has hit record levels with one in 25 pupils aged 10 and 11 in the most obese category. Childhood obesity is one of the biggest health threats facing the UK. It’s not just about eating better but about keeping active – and swapping the school run for a school walk is an excellent way to start.

All schools should be using their recently doubled PE and Sport Premium budget – funded by the ‘sugar tax’ – on active travel initiatives which help enable and encourage more families to walk to school, reducing inactivity, congestion and air pollution.

Joe Irvin, CEO, Living Streets, UK charity for everyday walking

End of Life care

One of the most difficult decisions which NHS staff have to make is how to deal with someone who is approaching the end of their life. Our politicians, and national news media, are, as usual, avoiding any intelligent discussion of the subject.

If a young person is taken to hospital with an injury or disease, the options available to hospital staff are predictable.

In the case of a very old person, the doctors and nurses have to decide whether treatment will allow the patient to return home within a reasonably short time or if anything other than painkillers and sedatives will just result in their patient having to suffer a long period of potentially painful, and intrusive, medical intervention without any realistic expectation of a positive outcome.

Having to take responsibility for such situations is one of the most challenging and stressful experiences faced by hospital staff, and one for which they receive no credit from our politicians.

Paul Brown, Address supplied