Youngster Grace Harrison and Lancaster Tennis Club win awards

Two of Lancaster’s nominees were celebrating this week after receiving highly commended awards at the Lancashire Sports Awards.

Skier Grace Harrison was highly commended in the Young Achiever category and Lancaster Tennis Club in the Community Club of the Year award.

The Young Achiever Award is for some of the most talented performers across the county, who show exceptional dedication to their sport and have the potential to perform at the highest level and is sponsored by Burnley College.

Grace started skiing three years ago and has developed a passion for both alpine and freestyle disciplines.

Only a year after first learning Grace became the British and European indoor moguls champion for the U14s.

The Community Club of the Year award is given to an active and well run sports club that has undertaken great work in running development programmes which attract and retain participants, and it is sponsored by Burnley Football Club in the Community.

Lancaster Tennis Club are an inclusive club with members ranging from five years old to 81.

Over the last few years, they have grown the junior tennis, coaching and team programme and improved the courts and disabled facilities. The club also continues to collaborate with the Marsh Community Centre to deliver free coaching for their disadvantaged youngsters.

The event, organised by Lancashire Sport Partnership, celebrates the achievements of those who have been a driving force on the county’s sporting scene.

Adrian Leather, Chief Executive of Lancashire Sport Partnership said: “We believe that sport and physical activity enhances health and well-being, and enriches communities, so we are delighted to celebrate and reward those who contribute to our region’s growing reputation in sport.”

Guests on the evening were entertained by magician Tim Litchfield and the Didsbury String Quartet before the awards and guest speakers on the night included Paralympic gold medallist Steph Slater and professional boxer Stacey Copeland.

The annual Lancashire Sports Awards were held at the Hilton Hotel in Blackpool this year.