Young tennis star reaches regional tennis tournament final

Lancaster tennis star Janko Grime has started his half-term with a second place at a Winter Regional Tour Tennis tournament held at the David Lloyd Teesside tennis centre in the North East.

The Lawn Tennis Association had organised eight 9U Winter Regional Tour Boys competitions in the UK where junior players from all over the country took part to battle it out for the prestigious titles.

Janko, who is a junior member of Bowerham Lawn Tennis club in Lancaster, and trains with Jon Griffin at Heversham, had easily won his group, but the competition got tougher in the quarter finals (8-6, 7-2) and in the semi-finals (7-2, 8-6) where Janko beat regional players from Yorkshire and Northumberland.

Janko, a pupil of the Cathedral Catholic Primary school, was seeded third and was only defeated in the final 7-4, 7-5 by a Durham and Cleveland player, Alan Swinney, who was seeded second.