Young swimmers launch season in style

Carnforth Otters swimmers have launched their competitive season with some impressive results at both the Lancashire and Cumbrian County Championships.

Owain Heathcote Jones (13) took the County Championship title in 100m freestyle with a superb time of 1:02.11 and a bronze medal in 200m freestyle with a time of 2:17.36.

Elliot Woodburn (14) took the Cumbrian age group titles in all of his 13 events, as well as the open championship title in 800m freestyle and silver in the open and junior categories for both 50m and 100m breaststroke with two great times of 31.89 and 1:09.07. Also taking Cumbrian age group titles in eight of his events was 13-year-old James Escolme, who swam 1:16.77 for 100m fly, 2:35.55 for 200m backstroke and 37.56 for 50m breaststroke.

Further superb performances against some of the strongest swimmers in the country included 12-year-old Mackenzie Ronson Horrocks who took bronze in the 400m freestyle with a time of 4:52.09 and 18-year-old Benjamin Winterburn, who swam 9:08.20 for 800m freestyle.

Other swimmers achieving places in the finals included Alex Livingstone (17), Charlotte Collinson (11), Thomas Dugdale (16) Aimee Banks (17), Hannah Edwards (17), William Mead (15) & Ieuan Blackwell (15).

In total, 34 Carnforth Otters swimmers qualified and competed at this year’s championships, up from 22 in 2018.

Head Coach, Mark Smith said: “The most rewarding aspect is the progress and quality of personal best performances from our swimmers, who have reached this level and demonstrated that they are up there with the best in the county”.

There were also impressive performances from Matthew Crabtree, Robin Austin, Travis Taylor, Aleksander Tokarski, George Cookson, Tom Adamson, Thomas Fox, Oliver Ball, Jacob Dugdale, Felix Brakewell, Kiera Richmond, Gabija Raubaite, Molly Moran, Hannah McMillan, Ellie Howley, Evie Sellers, Imogen Sharp, Pippa Darlington, Sacha Robb, Rosie Walling, Paige Evans and Lucy Adamson.