Yorkshire Building Society in Garstang puts its support behind End Youth Homelessness Week

The Yorkshire Building Society agency in Garstang is backing End Youth Homelessness Week (14 - 20 May) as part of its partnership with the charity.

It means that people in Garstang can help End Youth Homelessness (EHY) by making a donation at the Society’s agency, at Vincents Solicitors on Rope Walk

The money raised will go towards the Society funded Rent Deposit Scheme for EYH.

The scheme is the first project of its kind to be rolled out on a national scale, and provides practical help to homeless young people in the UK who are ready to move out of supported accommodation and into homes of their own.

Olivia Robinson, proprietor of the Yorkshire Building Society’s Garstang agency, said: “It’s shocking that so many young people in Wyre have had to receive homelessness support last year. We’re proud to be backing End Youth Homelessness Week to help highlight the issue in our community and nationally.

“Through our partnership with End Youth Homelessness we are providing real help for young people in need. Thanks to the support of people in our community we will be able to provide homes to homeless young people.”

EYH, a national movement to end homelessness among 16-25 year-olds in the UK, estimates 86,000 young people in the UK are homeless each year and - according to latest figures - 93 young people in Wyre received some homelessness support from their local authority in 2016/17.

Through the course of the Society’s three-year partnership with EYH it aims to raise £750,000 to support over 700 homeless young people into their own rented homes.

By funding rental deposit guarantees and home essentials grants, the partnership provides practical help to homeless young people across the UK who are ready to live independently.

To support them in their new home, young people will also benefit from dedicated support and financial advice in building the life skills and confidence they need to move on to lead successful and independent lives.