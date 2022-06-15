Lancaster sister and family of missing British journalist receive apology after being told body found

Mr Phillips, 57, and Brazilian indigenous expert Bruno Pereira, 41, vanished from a remote part of the Amazon last week and are believed to have last been seen early on June 5 in the Sao Rafael community.According to the Guardian, the family including Dom’s sister Sian Phillips from Lancaster, received a call from an aide to Brazil’s ambassador for the UK early on Monday saying their bodies had been discovered tied to trees in the rainforest.However, Mr Phillips’ brother-in-law, Paul Sherwood, confirmed to the PA news agency on Tuesday that ambassador Fred Arruda had written to the family to say the statement was incorrect.Mr Arruda said: “We are deeply sorry the embassy passed on to the family yesterday information that did not prove correct.”He went on to say the embassy had been “misled” by information it had received from “investigating officials”.Mr Arruda insisted: “The search operation will go on, with no efforts being spared.”He added: “Our thoughts remain with Dom, Bruno, yourselves and the other members of both families.”