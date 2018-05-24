World War One baby is 100-years-old

A special great great grandma celebrated her 100th birthday with her family.

Dora Jewitt (nee Allonby) . a resident at Fern Bank Lodge, Heysham, was born on May 11, 1918 in Askam-in-Furness.

Sadly her mother died when she was just four-years-old, and she was looked after by her maternal grandmother and her father, who was an iron ore miner.

Aged 14, she left school and was hired by a local farmer.

At the age of 16 she gained a position as a maid at Cliff Bank, Heysham, overlooking Sunny Slopes and Morecambe Bay where she met her husband-to-be Charles.

The couple married in 1942 and in 1946 their son Alan was born.

They moved to Bolton-le-Sands, where four years later a daughter, Susan, arrived.

The couple were married for 28 years until Charles’ death in 1970.

Dora has two grandchildren, Claire and Amy, four great grandchildren, Joe, Yasmin, Tyler and Lucia and great, great, grandson, Kyle.