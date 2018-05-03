World War 1 heroes’ legacy set in stone

A soldier and a chaplain from Bentham who were awarded for bravery during World War One have had two special memorial stones dedicated in their memory.

A special service was held in Bentham for the two Victoria Cross recipients in which the stones were unveiled.

Born in Bentham, Charles Robertson VC MM was a Lance Corporal in the Royal Fusiliers.

He repelled an enemy attack at Polderhoek Chateau, Belgium remaining at his post with no reinforcements.

He bravely defended his position despite being badly wounded.

The Headmaster of Bentham Grammar School, the Revd. Theodore Bayley Hardy VC DSO MC was a chaplain with the Lincolnshire Regiment.

Under heavy shell and mortar fire, he managed to rescue several wounded men.

He displayed great gallantry with disregard to his own personal safety.

The stones were dedicated in a service attended by representatives of the Royal Fusiliers and the Army Chaplaincy Corps, who laid wreaths in remembrance of these brave men, and members of the Skipton Branch of the British Legion.

The service, arranged by Bentham Town Council and Bentham Churches Together, was led by Revd Anne Russell and accompanied by music from the Kirkby Lonsdale Brass Band.

Refreshments were provided afterwards by High Bentham WI in the town hall.