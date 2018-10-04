On Friday October 5 at 7.30pm at The Folly in Settle Robert Bullock is giving a talk on the role of women in WW1.

In the opening months of WW1 there was a heated exchange between Kitchener and Churchill over bullets - nobody had any!

The story of women starts with their mobilisation of British into munitions factories and other professions that were traditionally male. Many would say this was the beginning of victory for women.

It was the beginning of the economic empowerment and emancipation of women albeit painfully slow.

Tickets for ‘Women,Work,War: Women in WW1’.cost £7 from the coffee house or tel: 01729 822854 to book.