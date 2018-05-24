Women of the world form new exhibition in Settle

Women of the world gallop through the Dales in a set of vibrant oil paintings which form the new exhibition by artist Lois Brothwell at the Gallery on the Green in Settle.

The exhibition, in the former BT phone box, thought to be the world’s smallest art gallery, opens on May 26 and runs until 6 July.

In its final week it forms part of the Three Peaks Arts Trail that will feature 16 venues between Settle, Ribblehead and Ingleton.

Lois’s exposure to art began in her late teens when she left Canada, where she grew up.

After a year working in England then a tour of Europe, she returned to the UK, moving to Yorkshire where she fell under the spell of the landscape’s beauty.

She took up drawing and painting, training with nationally reputed artists including Helen Peyton and Tom Wood.

Lois enjoys figurative and narrative painting “with a bit of abstract thrown in”. She loves colour and “plucks from several triads for a single canvas. I’m impulsive with colour... if I suddenly fancy some lime green or blazing-hot orange I use them. I don’t care if they upset the picture’s cohesion...I want to have fun.”

Paintings on display are for sale with all proceeds to Leeds Society for Deaf and Blind People.