Woman spends 21st birthday in hospital after being seriously injured in Lancaster hit and run

A young woman is spending her 21st birthday in hospital today after being seriously injured in a hit and run collision.

The woman suffered serious injuries and was taken to Royal Preston Hospital following the incident in Morecambe Road on Tuesday afternoon.

Police activity at the end of Fairhope Avenue, Morecambe, following an incident in Morecambe Road, Lancaster, on Tuesday afternoon. Photo by John Atkinson.

She was walking across a pedestrian crossing close to Ryelands Park when she was struck by a van travelling towards Morecambe.

Police have now launched an investigation after the incident, which happened just after 3pm.

A blue Ford Transit van made off from the scene and was later found abandoned in the Fairhope Avenue area.

It is believed there were two people in the van, described as white men, possibly wearing white or light coloured tops.

Police activity at the end of Fairhope Avenue, Morecambe, following an incident in Morecambe Road, Lancaster, on Tuesday afternoon. Photo by John Atkinson.

Enquiries are ongoing to trace the pair and police are appealing for anyone with information to come forward, including a woman walking a small dog who possibly passed the men as they ran down an alley towards Richmond Avenue.

Det Insp Andy Ellis of Lancaster Police said: “This was a significant collision which has left a young woman with some serious injuries.

“She should be celebrating her 21st birthday but is in hospital with serious injuries.

“We are actively seeking the driver of the transit van and anyone else who was in the vehicle at the time of the collision and I would appeal for anyone who saw the collision itself or the van either prior to or following the collision to get in touch.

“This collision happened on a warm afternoon close to a park and I’m sure there were many people out and about who saw what happened. I would urge them to contact us.

“We would like to speak to the woman dog walker as she may hold vital clues to help us identify the men who ran away.

“We would also urge the driver and passenger to hand themselves in.

“If anyone has any information which could help us identify these men, or the woman dog walker, please contact us as soon as possible.”

Anyone with information should contact police on 101 quoting log number 0873 of August 21st or independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.