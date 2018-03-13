Woman sexually assaulted in Lancaster car park

A woman was groped after being led to a car park by three men in Lancaster.

Police are appealing for witnesses or information following the incident at around 12.30am on Tuesday March 13.

It is understood that a man, or possibly a teenager, in the company of two other men, approached the woman outside Chupitos nightclub, formerly Bentleys, in Brock Street.

The trio told the woman that they would take her to her boyfriend, and led her to a nearby car park on Lucy Street.

There, one of the men touched her chest inappropriately and then put his hands under her top and groped her.

One of the other men then tried to kiss her neck.

The woman managed to push them away and ran off.

DS Ian Lawrence from Lancaster CID said: “The victim must have been absolutely petrified after these men, pretending to be doing a good deed, have led her away and abused her.

“Thankfully she was able to run off before things potentially escalated.

“If you have any information that could help us with our investigation, please get in touch.”

The main offender is described as around 16-years-old, approximately 6ft with short dark brown hair and was wearing a navy blue Adidas tracksuit with grey stripes.

Anyone with information can call 01524 596455 or if they fail to get an answer, 101, quoting incident reference 0039 of March 13.

Alternatively, Crimestoppers can be contacted on 0800 555111 or online crimestoppers-uk.org.