Woman rescued from car fire after crash near Bay Gateway in Morecambe

The woman was taken to hospital with a suspected pelvic fracture after the collision involving the car and a lorry on Monday evening.

A spokesman for Lancashire Fire and Rescue said two fire engines from Morecambe and Lancaster, along with the water bowser from Leyland, attended the scene in Morecambe Road, close to the junction with the Bay Gateway, at around 8.45pm.

"The incident involved two vehicles; one was well alight when crews arrived. Firefighters wore breathing apparatus and used one hose reel and lighting at the incident.

The road was closed for some time after the collision.

"Officers ensured all persons were safely away from the fire and managed the traffic. Crews also worked to make the scene safe and were in attendance for 30 minutes."