Woman in ‘life threatening condition’ following collision with sports car in Morecambe

An 18-year-old woman suffered serious head, neck and back injuries and is currently fighting for her life in hospital following a collision in Morecambe.

Police are now appealing for witnesses following the incident in Lancaster Road at 5.30am on Wednesday April 10.

The woman, from the Morecambe area, suffered serious injuries after being hit by a car while crossing the road between the junctions of Roseberry Avenue and Burlington Avenue.

She was taken to the Royal Preston Hospital where her condition is described as life threatening.

The driver of the Jaguar, a 54-year-old man from Morecambe, was not injured.

No arrests have been made.

The road was closed for six hours while accident investigators attended the scene.

Sgt Andy Halliwell, of Lancashire Police’s Tactical Operations team, said: “An investigation is underway after a pedestrian was seriously injured in Morecambe today.

“The woman is currently in a life-threatening condition and my thoughts are with her at this time.

“We have spoken to several witnesses following the incident but would encourage anyone who saw what happened and has yet to speak with police to contact us.”

Anyone with information should call 101 or email 3029@lancashire.pnn.police.uk quoting log 0203 of April 10.