Woman, 71, needs hospital treatment after fall on ‘dreadful’ Morecambe road

Neighbours in a Morecambe cul-de-sac say their road is in desperate need of repair after one elderly resident was seriously hurt in a fall.

The 71-year-old woman needed hospital treatment after a bad fall in the road while out walking her dog.

The injuries caused to the pensioner's face.

The pensioner, who does not wish to be named, said she had stopped to chat to some neighbours when the accident happened.

“I stepped off the pavement into the road and must have caught my foot and gone down,” she said.

She was helped by neighbours but later felt unwell and was taken to A&E by friends.

The pensioner had cuts to her eye and cheeks which were glued by medical staff, as well as undergoing a brain scan to check for a bleed on the brain, which fortunately was clear.

The uneven road in St Anne's Avenue in Morecambe where the pensioner fell.

Her glasses were badly damaged in the fall, and she also suffered severe bruising to her left leg and knee.

She is also awaiting a dental appointment to check for further damage, and has suffered from headaches and sickness since the incident, as well as numbness around her jaw.

“People have been complaining about the state of the road for years. I have lived here for two-and-a-half years but others have been here much longer and nothing has been done,” she said.

“It’s in a dreadful state.”

The woman said she had submitted a claim to Lancashire County Council.

Another resident said a petition was sent to the county council in 2014 to no avail.

At the time, she was told by MP David Morris that the copuncil would “undertake to keep the state of the road under review”.

A council officer also said in 2014 that the council felt the road was “in a safe and serviceable condition” and there were no plans for resurfacing.

A spokesman for Lancashire County Council said: “We take reasonable action to ensure our roads and pavements are safe by carrying out inspections on a cyclic basis, repairing any defects which meet our intervention levels, and responding to issues reported by members of the public.

“Our information about St Anne’s Avenue shows that the road surface will be considered for maintenance alongside other priorities in the coming years, however we will continue to monitor its condition and repair any defects as necessary in the meantime.

“We carefully investigate, consider and respond to all injury claims received.”

However, residents said the section of road where the pensioner fell has been repaired since the council was contacted by The Visitor.